Warner Robins preparing for 2018 Independence Day Celebration

Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration (Photo: 13WMAZ)

It's only March, but planning is already underway for the nation's birthday in Warner Robins.

The rainy Independence Day Celebration in 2017 brought in about 10,000 people.

This year, like in the past, Warner Robins Council approved a contract with Hubbub Productions to handle staging the event.

Mayor Randy Toms says this is the 4th time they've used Hubbub.

“We don't have the talent, we don't have the people, the resources to put that together. So, it's a pretty good price for going out and getting somebody to put this awesome concert together,” Toms said.

Hubbub will be responsible for the stage set up, finding and signing artists, having a stage manager, and working with city staff and vendors at the event.

The contract is for $8,000 coming out of the city's celebration account.

“We established that a couple years ago so that we don't have to come back this year, it's already there,” Toms said.

But when we asked about who the headliner could be the Mayor kept a tight lip.

“No, we really don't know. We know that because of some of the partnerships that we're looking forward to in this year it could be a really exciting event,” Toms said.

The city is in talks with the Houston County Board of Education to consider moving the celebration to Freedom Field instead of McConnell-Talbert.

This year's concert will be held on Tuesday, July 3.

