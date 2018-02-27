Warner Robins says stormwater issue to be fixed in months

Warner Robins City Hall

Commercial property owners in Warner Robins might notice a new bill in the coming months.

Warner Robins took a new step on Tuesday to address the problems with stormwater billing that had cost the city potentially thousands of dollars.

As 13WMAZ has reported in the past, the city found problems with the way it was billing commercial properties four years ago.

As businesses moved in and out, they'd open and close utility accounts, which included the stormwater fee.

The problem is, stormwater fees are a required monthly payment from property owners. So, when properties sat vacant the city was, in some cases, losing thousands of dollars, especially on large vacant commercial properties.

Well now they hope to have it fixed within three months. At the first Stormwater Utility Assessment Meeting, Krag Woodyard said Integrated Science and Engineering (ISE) would verify and evaluate commercial property accounts.

“When we're not billing consistently, that affects the program from the moneys that we bring in, as well as what we can do for the community, and that's key. You know the stormwater utility fee, in place, and billed correctly is, once again, creates a continuity that we have to have,” Woodyard said after the meeting.

They have a conference call with ISE scheduled for Thursday. ISE is already contracted with the city.

After the account issues are figured out and corrected, it will most likely create two bills from the city.

One would solely be for stormwater and sent to property owners directly. The other, would continue as the city’s existing utilities bill.

Woodyard said he also was considering reaching out to City Attorney Jim Elliott to see if they’d be able to instill stiffer penalties on property owners whom do not pay.

