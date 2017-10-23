Warner Robins shelter euthanized 61 animals on Friday

Portrait of a cute young mixed breed puppy and kitten with black and white fur (Photo: adogslifephoto, This content is subject to copyright.)

Warner Robins' Animal Control says they need to euthanize animals every week to keep up with the number of stray dogs and cats.

They take in about 50 dogs and cats a week and most are eventually euthanized, according to their statement.

On Monday, Warner Robins police responded to what they called "rumors" about the city shelter.

One city official told 13WMAZ Monday that the shelter put down about 40 dogs Friday due to a contagious illness.

In a news release, police said that's not true, but that they did euthanize 61 animals in all on Friday for various reasons.

Five of those were dogs were infected with what they called "kennel cough." Another 10 were vicious animals that could not be adopted.

They also euthanized 38 feral cats on Friday, according to their news release. Another cat was sick and could not be adopted.

Friday's numbers were high because they had not euthanized any animals in almost two weeks, according to police.

Warner Robins Animal Control, which is run by the police department, handles animals from Warner Robins, Centerville, Houston County and Robins Air Force Base.

They say they keep animals for at least seven days while they try to locate the owners or get the animals rescued or adopted.

Out of 2,494 animals brought in last year, they say, 408 were reclaimed by owners, 342 were rescued and 276 were adopted.

That leaves around 1,470 that were euthanized last year -- around 28 a week.

The shelter currently has 61 dogs and 26 cats available for adoption, they say.

Warner Robins Animal Control is located at 208 Stalnaker Ave. You can reach them at (478) 929-7290.

