A 19-year-old drowned her baby after trying to get him to stop crying overnight on Friday.

Madison Lee Stewart, 19, was charged with malice murder in the drowning of her 16-month-old little boy, according to Captain Randall Banks with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

He says the drowning happened overnight at a safe house in Warner Robins.

Stewart reportedly got up because the baby was crying.

At some point, she went to the bathroom to get him to stop and filled the tub with water, submerging him under water and drowning him to death.

