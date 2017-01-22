Warner Robins Walmart cashier recalls roof collapse, store flooding

A Warner Robins Walmart was hit hard by a possible tornado on Saturday afternoon and we spoke to an employee who was inside when it happened.

"Somebody yelled it's a tornado! So we all just prayed!," says Karen Tiraboschi.

Tiraboschi is a cashier at the Walmart on Booth Road. She says she's been working for Walmart for nine years, and she's never experienced anything like she did this weekend.

"We were sitting there and we look up and the ceiling tile, like the squares start kind of flying across the room and it scared all of us," says Tiraboschi.

A viewer sent WMAZ video of the chaos inside the Walmart as the rain came pouring in. Shelves and merchandise were strewn across the store.

"I'm sure the shelves turned over real easy when they got wet because the water was coming in pretty fast," says Tiraboschi.

But Sunday afternoon it was a different scene at the Walmart on Booth Road. There were no customers, only clean up crews.

"I'm just so happy that the building isn't totally destroyed and all the people got out safe," says Tiraboschi.

WMAZ spoke to Walmart representative, Charles Crowson, Sunday morning who says that crews are working to assess the losses from the damage.

According to Crowson, the crews are cleaning the store and checking the safety of the building. He says they are working as quickly as possible to develop a timeline for when the store will re-open.

Crowson also says that employees of the Booth Road Walmart will be temporarily placed in other stores so they can continue working.

