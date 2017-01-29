Warner Robins Walmart damaged in tornado reopens

Walmart on Booth Road in Warner Robins has reopened after being damaged during a tornado Jan. 22.

Walmart on Booth Road has reopened Sunday after being damaged by a tornado last week.

Parts of the roof were torn off and the store flooded as deadly tornadoes tore through parts of central and south Georgia Jan. 22.

Store hours have changed until repairs are completed. A sign posted at the store Sunday says it's open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

.

Eighteen tornadoes hit central Georgia over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, according to the National Weather Service. For the state, 22 tornadoes have been confirmed during the weekend. This shatters the old January record of 15 in 1972.

Georgia averages four tornado fatalities a year. Sixteen died in last week's storms.

