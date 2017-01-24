Warner Robins Walmart getting ready to reopen after storm

After suffering damage during Saturday's storms in Warner Robins, the Walmart on Booth Road is making repairs and getting ready to reopen.





Walmart Spokesman Charles Crowson sent WMAZ this update on Tuesday afternoon, “We are in the process today of removing all compromised stock including food from the store. We expect recovery shipments to arrive Wednesday and we anticipate reopening in the days ahead.”

Crowson said they are hoping to open within 7 days.

The National Weather Service is confirming it was an EF-2 tornado that came through Peach and Houston Counties.

That means winds reached anywhere from 100 to 115 miles per hour.

The storm sent pieces of Walmart's roof and fence flying into the neighborhood next to them.

Walmart told WMAZ earlier this week that employees from the Booth Road store would temporarily work in others so they could continue working.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that went through Peach and Houston Counties traveled at least 14 miles.

