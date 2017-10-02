Warner Robins welcomes four new police officers

Warner Robins Mayor and Council officially welcomed four new officers to the police force Monday night.

They're the four newest men in blue. Matthew Chittenden, Dillon Rountree, Joseph Tanner Graves, and Ryan Cirone were officially sworn in in front of the crowd.

For Dillon Rountree it's a family affair. His dad is already in the Department and he knew joining the ranks was in his blood.

He says he wanted to be a part of the growing conversation between the public and their police.

“Well it's important for society to have a law enforcement that's capable and respected by society, so really, change is going to have to start with us. And, I'd just like to be a part of that change,” Rountree said.

The four new officers also join a police force fighting a second year of rising violent crime. City leaders approved five new positions for the police force this summer.

Even with these four, the WRPD is still looking to fill ten more slots.

During Council comments, Clifford Holmes said he knew they needed more help.

“I'd like to congratulate the four officers that were sworn in tonight, I'm looking forward to some more coming in, and some additions,” Holmes said.

For the 22-year-old Rountree, he says his mission is clear.

“Whether crime is going up, down or staying the same I still want to serve my city,” Rountree said after the meeting.

Earlier this year the Council also approved a change to the city pay scale system. The change made it city policy to reward employees for longevity, as long as they passed performance reviews. The move is supposed to help retain police officers and firefighters, councilmembers said when they passed it.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the Warner Robins Police Department vacancies, the details can be found at this link on their website.

