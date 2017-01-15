Warner Robins woman dresses stars for the silver screen

Ellen Semones was a costumer for the movie Hidden Figures.

The new drama -- Hidden Figures -- has topped the box office for the second straight week.

A few weeks ago, WMAZ told you about Fort Valley native -- Karan Kendrick -- who plays a younger version of the mother of one of the main characters in the movie.

But Hidden Figures has another tie to Central Georgia. Our Madison Cavalchire spoke to a Warner Robins woman who played a vital role in the film.

"I love designing the 1950s and 60s," said Ellen Semones said. "I just love the clothing styles."

Semones made her mark on nearly every person who stepped foot on set as a costumer for the movie.

"I started in the business when I was very young," Semones said. "My aunt was a caterer in the motion picture industry, so I started with her."

In 2009, Ellen Semones got out of catering and into clothes.

"I actually don't sew that much, which is kind of crazy. You would think that I do," Semones said. "I'm more on the design part of it."

She's worked with stars like Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, and Denzel Washington -- just to name a few.

"I may fix their collar, or tie their shoe, or adjust their belt or something, but at the end of the day, they're still just human beings," Semones said. "They're just regular people."

Before Hidden Figures, Semones has worked on movies like The Hunger Games, Flight, and television shows like The Walking Dead.

Semones says she loves period films and getting to design costumes that match a moment in history.

Even though movies and shows take her away from Central Georgia for months at a time, a job outside of costuming just wouldn't fit her.

Semones says the latest show she's costuming for is a new Netflix series called Ozark, which is set to premiere in the second half of 2017.

