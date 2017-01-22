WMAZ
Warner Robins woman killed in rollover crash on I-16 / I-75 split

WMAZ 2:40 PM. EST January 22, 2017

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.) The woman has been identified as 44-year-old Shannon Duke of Warner Robins.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

A woman is dead after a rollover accident near the I-16 / I-75 split.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones confirmed the fatality around 12:20 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the tire of the GMC Envoy blew out, and the car flipped.

He says the woman was killed on impact, and that her two children survived the accident and were taken to the hospital.

Coroner Miley says the driver killed in the accident was 44-year-old Shannon Duke of Warner Robins.

This is Bibb's 6th traffic fatality of 2017.

(© 2017 WMAZ)


