Warner Robins woman realizes 11-year dream after husband's death in 2006

G.G.'s in Warner Robins

One Warner Robins woman is realizing her 11-year-old dream when she opens her new business on Saturday.

Jacob Reynolds visited her store Thursday to find out why it means so much to her. It's a story that comes straight from the heart.

It's a new beginning for Gina VanWormer.

On Saturday, she'll open her second women's consignment clothing boutique in Warner Robins.

“I just saved my money, I knew it was what I was going to do and I just saved my money and every dime that I have I've put into this,” VanWormer said.

The name is G.G.’s Walk In Closet, the same name as her first shop, which she closed in 2006.

“My husband had cancer and it was hard for me to run the store,” VanWormer said fighting back tears.

Her husband John was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer in 2001 and died in February of 2006.

She closed her original store to take over his construction business and support their two children. That company then closed at the end of 2007 due to the recession and left Gina looking for another job.

Her will to fight was a legacy left from her husband.

“Fighting is a big deal, you have to go on, you have family that depends on you and I had kids that depended on me and he had a family that depended on him,” VanWormer told WMAZ.

G.G.’s opens on Saturday, selling good-condition used clothing at a discount so more people can afford it.

And it opens with her hope that her husband is there with her.

“I know that John would be proud of me, doing it again,” she said.

John paid to start up that first store she says and now, she knows he'd want her to open this one.

The store is located at 338 B Corder Road in Warner Robins.

The store is open from 10:00a.m.-6:30p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. on Saturdays.

