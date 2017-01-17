Warner Robins woman says city should help alleviate backyard flooding

Flooded backyard at Rita Simon's home

A woman at Tuesday night’s Warner Robins City Council meeting says the city needs to help alleviate the flooding in her backyard.

Jacob Reynolds has looked into the issue and records from the city’s public works department show it might not be the city's problem.

Warner Robins resident Rita Simon has been complaining about flooding in her backyard for years.

She says anytime it rains heavily, her backyard on South Pleasant Hill Road floods with water from neighbors and runoff from Watson Boulevard.





WMAZ visited her home on January 5th of this year and saw the flooding in her backyard.

She says she is tired of dealing with everyone's water.

“Why should I be pumping water that runs off of city property, across my neighbors’ property, on to my property? Then I'm pumping water for the city of Warner Robins and all of my neighbors,” Rita Simon explained.

Through open records WMAZ has found the department of public works has looked at the property many times.

An email sent this year from engineering to public works says her yard sits in a natural low spot preventing it from draining into a city drainage ditch. Diagrams in the open records show that Simon’s backyard sits at almost the same elevation as the ditch.

The email also says they recommended a sump pump for Simon’s property, but since that would be improving private property it is not a city issue.

In reference to the runoff from other properties the email says, "The city has no right, responsibility or obligation to intervene into civil matters between property owners."





The records also show that the city had Story Clarke and Associates study the property in May of 2016. The company’s website says it provides land surveying and site design services.

The report concludes with the following summary, “Based on the information included in this report, the concrete channel in question functions as designed up to the 100-year event and does not breach/overflow its bank, as stated by Ms. Simon. It is my professional opinion the flooding in her yard is a result of the combination sheet flow run-off generated by her and her neighbor’s yard and the fact her property is lower than the channel bank.”

The report is signed by Michael Clarke.

Simon's councilman Keith Lauritsen says it should not be a blame game, but instead the city should help.

“We put hundreds of thousands of dollars into our storm water budget every year, and I believe that money should be used to help people and to help our city to make it better for everyone. And I think there's something we could do. Just to sit here and argue whether it's a city problem or whether it's a personal property owner problem, that's a moot point,” Lauritsen explained after Tuesday’s meeting.

Simon says she just wants help.

“The dream scenario for me? Would be for them to stop their water, or the water coming from other places from running onto my property. Then I can deal with my property,” she said.

Public Works director George Brannen declined being interviewed for this story. He said he would let the open records speak for themselves.

