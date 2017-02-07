Warner Robins won't pay for maternity leave

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

For many people, having a baby is one of the most joyful things, but for some, it can be a real headache

“I had to take maternity leave without pay when I've had my kids, and it's hard, you know, it's a struggle,” Leslee Holle said.

She gave birth to four kids, and said it was hard each time to make ends meet without a paycheck coming in. That’s why Warner Robins Councilman Chuck Shaheen says he sponsored a resolution to give city employees four weeks of paid maternity leave.

“A person that makes $30,000 a year, they make $2,400 a month. A worst-case scenario: if you give them paid maternity leave that’s, it's $2,400 a month,” Shaheen said. “That’s very nominal to celebrate the gift of life.”

According to the Warner Robins City Clerk, the city has 516 fulltime employees, 59 of those are women between the ages of 18 and 45.

At Monday's meeting, by a 3-2 vote, council voted against Shaheen’s idea.

“If you don't have enough sick leave for the city of Warner Robins, you have to get short-term liability,” Shaheen said. “You have to get insurance so that you have to take out or long-term liability to be able to have a baby. We’re better than that.”

Mom of two, Christenia King, thinks maternity is a basic expectation in today’s day and time, and is thankful her company offers it.

“I will be able to take maternity leave, and where I work at, they will give me maternity leave, so I won’t be a burden on my husband,” King said.

As for Holle, she hopes that council reconsiders their decision and puts themselves in the shoes of future mothers.

“It’s not a long time, it’s just when the baby is brand new, a newborn, stayat home, take care of it for 6 weeks, and then go back to work,” Holle said.

