Washington Co. NAACP, DA hold meeting to discuss tasing death

The Washington County NAACP chapter hosted a meeting Sunday to discuss the case of Eurie Martin -- the man who died after being tased by three Washington County deputies.

At the meeting, District Attorney Hayward Altman discussed why the indictments for those three officers were thrown out earlier this month and why a court reporter was dismissed from the grand jury proceedings.

More than seven months have passed since Eurie Martin died after being tased and the community is still seeking justice for his death.

"Although you see it across the nation, you never expect it to occur this close to home," said Daniel Thomas

Thomas was among the crowd of the more than 100 people at the T. J. Elder Community Center.

"The overriding concern was that if it can happen here how do we address it," asked Thomas.

Altman says the defense attorneys filed motions to quash or dismiss the indictments because of the errors in the legal ways in which it was presented, and the judge agreed.

"What he says was that the court reporter should have been there at that particular point and time and I respectfully disagreed with his decision and could have appealed his decision, but if I appeal his decision it could delay it out months and years," said Altman.

He says the information will be presented to a new grand jury in June.

"We'll just have a court reporter there and present the same effect or presumably the same effect that they had last time," said Thomas.

Some say after the meeting they walked out with a better understanding of what is to come and said they don't want Martin's death to be in vain.

"Passion without compassion leads to human error. Human error occurred on July 7, 2017, but justice has to occur now," said Thomas.

Altman says that he doesn't expect any other surprises or technicalities when it comes to the next indictments.

