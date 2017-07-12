Washington Co. NAACP to discuss man's taser death

Washington County's NAACP chapter will meet Sunday to discuss the death of a man after being Tased by deputies.

The meeting takes place at 4 p.m. at the T. J. Elder Community Center, 316 Hall St., Sandersville, according to Benjamin Dotson with the NAACP.

He said the group has invited representatives from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and county commissioners.

The GBI is investigating last Friday's death of Eurie Martin, who died on the side of Deepstep Road after being tased while deputies responded to a report of a "suspicious person" on the road.

The sheriff's office says Martin fought deputies, but a bystander's phone video doesn't show that.

Dotson called the Tasing a "wrongful death," because there's no evidence that Martin did anything wrong.

"The video doesn't show him doing anything but walking, and that's not a crime," said Dotson.

