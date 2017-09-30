Washington Co. teacher, wife killed after motorcycle accident

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Washington County High School teacher and his wife died Friday night when they were hit by a car following a motorcycle accident.

According to the Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office, a motorcycle with two riders was going south on Linton Road in Washington County around 8 p.m. when they hit a deer.

The motorcycle flipped and the two riders were ejected.

Witnesses at a home on Linton Road heard the crash and went out to see what happened.

When they got to the scene, they saw the two riders sitting in the roadway talking.

The witnesses flagged a car down that was going north, alerting the driver to people in the road.

Another car was going south and hit the two riders in the road. They died at the scene.

The GSP PIO office says there was no lighting at the scene, and there was no way for the witnesses to warn the southbound driver.

Washington County Deputy Coroner Mark Hodges identified the victims as John Lamon and his wife Theresa.

According to the Washington County Schools’ staff directory, John Lamon was a teacher at Washington County High School.

