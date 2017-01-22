Washington County woman survives her mobile home flipping while she was inside

Neighbors say a woman is safe after Satuday's storm flipped her mobile home.

According to neighbors, a Washington County woman survived after Saturday's storm flipped her mobile home with her still inside.

Our Madison Cavalchire spoke to one man who says he was first on the scene to help the woman to safety.

For people at Rolling Acres Estates in Washington County, Saturday's severe storm was straight out of a disaster movie.

"It picked her house up [and] flipped it two or three times," said resident, Hylos Barrett. "It looks like the old nuclear test films when you see a building just get obliterated and fly one direction."

Barrett says he was the first one on the scene, after watching his neighbor's mobile home flip. His neighbor -- a woman who neighbors say is in her fifties -- still inside.

"She had stood up on her own somehow and crawled over the little section of debris that was in the way," Barrett said.

Wet, shaken, and scared -- but Barrett says -- it looked like she escaped serious injuries. He helped her inside his home to wait for an ambulance.

"We are going to try to find every little thing we can to help her," Dorothy May said.

On Sunday, neighbors helped her salvage what was left behind by the storm.

"God was with her," May said. "Yes, she's blessed, and I'm going to find out where she's at and see how she's doing."

Other neighbors say the woman is out of the hospital, with her mother, and doing okay.

"It's just a blessing that the lady is alive, and I'm thankful she is," said neighbor Shanice Norris.

They say all of this debris is just stuff that can be replaced. As for this woman's life, well, these neighbors call that a miracle.

"There's a reason she's still here, so I hope she figures out what that is, because she shouldn't be," Barrett said.

Barrett says this woman's mobile home looks to be the worst damage in town. He says other mobile homes in Rolling Acres Estates did have at least some roof damage.

