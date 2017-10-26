Three deputies involved in fatally tasing a man in July have been fired, says Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith.

In a news release Thursday, Smith wrote that deputies Michael Howell, Henry Copeland and Rhett Scott violated several procedures in the tasing.

A Washington County man, Eurie Martin, died July 7 after being tased along the side of Deep Step Road.

Smith says the three deputies have been on leave since then.

But Smith says a briefing by District Attorney Heyward Altman led him to believe the three men acted improperly. He did not describe Altman's findings. He said Thursday that they have been fired for cause.

Altman, district attorney for the Middle Georgia District, is scheduled to discuss the findings of the GBI investigation Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

Smith thanked people in Washington County for their patience and said, "the criminal justice system will have an opportunity to properly evaluate this incident and respond accordingly."

