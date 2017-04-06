WMAZ
WATCH: GDOT has Ben Jones's back; Thanks GDOT!

GDOT moves camera so Ben can show supercell

WMAZ 1:48 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones was reporting live on the air Wednesday during 13WMAZ's severe weather coverage.

He was utilizing a Georgia Department of Transportation camera feed of Interstate 75 in Cordele as a super cell moved across the roadway.

Jones was visibly concerned for those traveling on the road and as the super cell moved slightly to the right, Jones needed a better angle.

Having no idea who controlled those camera's, Jones took a chance and asked if it could be moved slightly to the right for a better shot.

Five seconds later, the shot was moved. The meteorologist was pleasantly surprised.

You never know who's watching and you never know unless you ask.

Thanks, GDOT!

