WATCH: GDOT has Ben Jones's back; Thanks GDOT!

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones was reporting live on the air Wednesday during 13WMAZ's severe weather coverage.
He was utilizing a Georgia Department of Transportation camera feed of Interstate 75 in Cordele as a super cell moved across the roadway.
Jones was visibly concerned for those traveling on the road and as the super cell moved slightly to the right, Jones needed a better angle.
Having no idea who controlled those camera's, Jones took a chance and asked if it could be moved slightly to the right for a better shot.
Five seconds later, the shot was moved. The meteorologist was pleasantly surprised.
You never know who's watching and you never know unless you ask.
Thanks, GDOT!
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs