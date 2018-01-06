WATCH: HoCo native Jake Fromm answers everyone's burning questions ahead of championship game

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Media day for the college football national championship game where the Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama took place on Saturday ahead of Monday's game.

Freshman quarterback and Houston County native, Jake Fromm, expressed his excitement to play with his teammates at the Mercedes-Benz stadium for a second time this season.

"I feel really good about the guys I'm going into battle with," he said about his teammates.

He says it's been a season full of ups and downs and he's ready to step on the field one last time.

He mentioned some of his favorite moments of the season including a touchdown against Notre Dame. He added that it doesn't end there as similar moments have come all year because of the way he and his teammates work together.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV