WATCH: House surveillance camera captures Kathleen storm tossing trash cans

House surveillance camera captures Kathleen storm tossing trash cans

A viewer sent in this video from their outdoor surveillance camera at their Kathleen home during Jan. 21 severe weather.

The clip goes from light winds to dark, stormy and windy sending trash cans between two homes.

Eighteen tornadoes hit central Georgia over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, according to the National Weather Service. For the state, 22 tornadoes have been confirmed during that weekend. This shatters the old January record of 15 in 1972.

Georgia averages four tornado fatalities a year. Sixteen died in last week's storms.

