Close WATCH LIVE: Accused Tara Grinstead killer makes first appearance WMAZ breaking live video stream WMAZ 4:25 PM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead is making his first appearance in court.Mobile viewers click this link to watch (© 2017 WMAZ) WMAZ Former student charged with killing Tara Grinstead CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tara Grinstead: Missing for over a decade WMAZ Breaking Live Video Elder street Fernando Bryant explains why he was fired from high school coaching job Verify: Fickling animal shelter causes concern Del taco warner robins State commission inspects Cirrus Academy Ocilla community reaction Tempers flare over border dispute K'Hari Lane Highlights More Stories Former student charged with killing Tara Grinstead Feb 23, 2017, 3:52 p.m. GBI holds news conference on Tara Grinstead Feb 23, 2017, 9:54 a.m. Man found shot dead in same Macon home where man… Feb 22, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs