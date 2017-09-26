WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Warner Robins City Council forums

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

Tuesday night, in partnership with the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce, 13WMAZ will host a public forum for candidates for the Post 1 and Post 3 city council seats.

The candidates for post one are Eric Langston, Daron Lee, Jim Taylor, and Jeffrey Walker. There is no incumbent since Chuck Shaheen is leaving the seat to run for mayor.

The candidates for Post 3 are incumbent Keith Lauritsen and Terri Murray.

The forums are being held in the Central Georgia Technical College auditorium on Cohen Walker Drive at 6 p.m. and our own Frank Malloy will moderate both forums.

The events are free to attend and open to the public. We will also live stream the forum on 13WMAZ.com. Election Day is November 7th and early voting will begin on October 16th.

