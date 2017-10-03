WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Warner Robins mayoral forum

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

Politics will be the hot topic tonight in Warner Robins as the three candidates for the city's top political spot answer questions at a candidate forum.

Frank Malloy will moderate the event at the campus of Central Georgia Technical College.

The three candidates are current mayor Randy Toms, former mayor and current Post 1 City Councilman Chuck Shaheen, and former Warner Robins Public Works Director Joe Musselwhite.

All three will outline their top priorities and goals for the city over the next four years. They will also answer questions from four panelists.

The goal is to provide voters with as much information as possible leading up to Election Day on November the 7th.

Early voting begins on October 16.

