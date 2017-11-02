Bibb County Sheriff David Davis during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 29 about summer crime.

The news conference has concluded

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference to address the recent spate of homicides in Macon.

The county is on a record pace with 25 homicides so far in 2017.

Macon had an exceptionally troubled Halloween Day on Tuesday when three people were killed and two wounded in four different shootings.

Warren Selby with Macon Regional Crimestoppers is expected to be making a special announcement at the news conference, according to a sheriff's office news release.

