WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day- Trump becomes 45th president

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible during the swearing-in. (Photo by Jim Bourg - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20. Surrounded by his family and by Congress, he’ll be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the western front of the U.S. Capitol.

2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Inaugural Parade (3 p.m.)

Pennsylvania Avenue

(Ticket required for special viewing areas. No ticket required for general public viewing areas.)

Inaugural Balls

(Ticket required – limited availability.)

Saturday, January 21, 2017

National Prayer Service

Washington National Cathedral

