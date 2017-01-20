WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day- Trump becomes 45th president

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20. Surrounded by his family and by Congress, he’ll be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the western front of the U.S. Capitol.
2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events
- Inaugural Parade (3 p.m.)
- Pennsylvania Avenue
(Ticket required for special viewing areas. No ticket required for general public viewing areas.)
Inaugural Balls
(Ticket required – limited availability.)
Saturday, January 21, 2017
- National Prayer Service
- Washington National Cathedral
