WATCH: President Barack Obama's Farewell Address

President Barack Obama is set to deliver his farewell address to the United States tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

His aides spoke briefly on Tuesday to give viewers an idea of what to expect.

"It’s not a victory lap speech," said Valerie Jarrett, one of Obama's longest-serving aides. “His intention is to motivate people to want to get involved and fight for their democracy. You can’t take it for granted. You have to work hard at it. And it’s not easy and you have to be vigilant and determined."

The McCormick Place convention center, the largest in North America, will be the venue. It's less than four miles from Grant Park, the site of Obama's 2008 victory speech.

People stood in zero-degree weather outside McCormick Place for hours Saturday morning for a ticket.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said he expected the Chicago trip to be Obama's last trip outside Washington as president.

"I think it is likely to be his last Air Force One flight," Earnest said. Though he quickly clarified it wouldn't be his last trip on the plane. "It is obviously tradition for the former president to take one last flight aboard the presidential aircraft at the conclusion of the inauguration."

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry and Michael Collins

