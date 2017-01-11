WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump holds press conference

President-elect Donald Trump at his last news conference on July 27, 2016. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images)

NOTE: The conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Mobile viewers click here to see the news conference

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Donald Trump is scheduled to take questions at his first formal news conference in 167 days.

The president-elect speaks less than a week after intelligence agencies briefed him on reports containing unverified allegations that Russia has blackmail information.

Information in the documents was developed by a former intelligence operative first hired by political opponents of Trump; his information made its way to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Russia denied having compromising information on Trump.

U.S. officials cited the allegations as they briefed Trump on Friday about another controversy involving Russia: Its role in the hackings of Democratic Party officials in a bid to undermine Hillary Clinton's candidacy and promote Trump's chances.

That is another likely topic at Wednesday's session between Trump and reporters.

The news conference at Trump Tower — the high-rise where Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015 — is one rescheduled from December.

Trump initially set that December event to discuss what he plans to do with his various businesses during his time in the White House. Since then, he has said he will turn his business empire over to his sons.

USA TODAY