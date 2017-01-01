Water skiers in Byron start the new year with a splash

People have been water skiing in Central Georgia on New Year's Day for over 30 years.

Legend has it that what you do on New Year's Day, you'll be doing all year long.

That's why some Central Georgians say they've been spending New Year's the same way for over 30 years -- on the water.

Our Madison Cavalchire was there and learned more about the annual tradition.

"We want to get an early start to our sport that we love so much," Darren Suggs said. "So we start the first day of the year."

New Year's Day means out with the old and into the water...for these folks at least.

"This will actually be the 30th year in a row that I have skied on New Year's Day," Suggs said.

The Lake Tobesofkee Water Ski Club started the tradition in 1985.

Now, Suggs says it's open to anyone who's willing to ski -- rain or shine.

"We've done it when it was 38 degrees and wind blowing 25 mph, to the warmest day, that was 71 degrees and sunshine," Suggs said.

For the Blairs, water skiing on New Year's Day is a family affair.

"It's a passion that all of us have, and we want to continue it from day one," Robert Blair said. "Only so many days until summertime rolls around."

"Skiing is something that I really, really enjoy," Hailey Blair said. "It's something that I've put a lot of hard work into for my whole entire life, and I competitively do it."

This year, more than 20 people came out to Whitewater Lake in Byron to celebrate a chilly start to 2017.

"You have to get in the water," Dr. Steven Allee said. "It's cold. I'm shivering, but it was fun. If I wasn't awake before, I sure am now."

They say starting every January first with a splash is a sure way to bring good luck to the new year.

The group says they were skiing in honor of Murray Nixon this year.