Ways to protect your home from the cold weather

With this long period of cold temperatures, you should take steps to protect the pipes in your home from freezing.

Here are some steps you can take:

Know where and how to shut off your water from the main shut-off valve.

Seal air leaks around pipes that allow cold air to seep in.

Insulate pipes near outer walls, in crawl spaces, or in attics.

Disconnect garden hoses and shut off and drain water from pipes leading outside.

Turn your faucet on just enough to have constant dripping.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to circulate around pipes under a sink.

Leave your heat on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

Close foundation vents. You can reopen them when weather warms.

Also, remember these tips if you are using a space heater in your home:

The Electrical Safety Foundation in Virginia says never leave space heaters unattended. Turn it off if you're leaving the room or going to sleep.

Keep the heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn like paper, clothing, and rugs.

Don't leave space heaters in high traffic areas and doorways where people could trip over them.

