Weather Aware: Keeping kids safe at school

All this week, we've been telling you about being Weather Aware.

School leaders say it's normal for parents to worry about their children while they are in school during severe weather.

While they can't control the weather, they do focus on storm safety. That starts with the construction of school buildings and holding regular drills.

From homework to breakfast, Jennifer Williams wants to make sure her three children are prepared for school.

“I make sure that they have all their school supplies ready and good to go,” said Williams.

But when severe weather is in the forecast, Williams wonders if her kids are safe at school.

“My husband and I still have that in the back of our minds,” said Williams. “What is it going to be like when they walk out that door? That's my biggest concern. Will they be panicking? Will the school be so chaotic that the teachers couldn't get the students to do the tornado drill?”

Leaders at Bibb County's Veterans Elementary say that's something they practice often.

“We have at least one drill a month sometimes more,” said principal Cleveland Johnson. “Fire drills, lock down drills and severe weather drills.”

Starting in kindergarten, students learn to sit with their heads to the floor for minutes at a time. School officials say students are prepared, but they also say school buildings are strong enough to handle some strong winds and debris.





Contractor Jason Daniel says it's called a storm-rated system.

"We have to be able to withstand a 90 mph wind,” said Daniel. “The roofs are built to that degree. On the interior spaces, the DOE and the different codes require you to have areas of refuge.”

When a storm is coming, a parent's first instinct is to get their children, but Bibb County's head of safety says it's safer to leave them in school.

“They are partially putting themselves at risk and the students if they are in a vehicle on the way back home,” said David Gowan. “You don't want to be in a vehicle on the road during severe weather.”

“It's hard for a parent because you want to know that your kid is under your wing and know that they're safe because they're with you,” said Williams.

But she also says it’s a relief knowing schools are built to withstand severe storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration -- or NOAA -- recommends that schools keep children beyond regular school hours if a storm is approaching.

They say children are safer deep within a school than in a car or bus.

The NOAA also says that gyms and auditoriums should not be used for sheltering students from storms. They can be dangerous even in weak tornadoes.