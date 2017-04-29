Weather or Not: All about lightning

A large lightning bolt strikes behind a storm chaser's moving van. Osage County, Oklahoma. (Photo: Custom)

Lightning is most common during our spring and summer months in Central Georgia. You may have heard about a few myths or folklore tales about lightning, but are they true?

Heat Lightning – No such thing!

During the summer months, you may see lightning in the distance. The lightning isn’t triggered by the heat of the day. You are simply looking at a thunderstorm that's probably 30-50 miles away. The vertical structure of the storm is so tall (roughly 40,000 to 60,000 feet), you can literally see the lightning way into the distance. Heat lightning does not exist, but you have probably heard of the term several times. Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from any thunderstorm. Just know that if you hear thunder, you need to go inside. Lightning is too close.

---------------------------

Here's some more interesting tidbits regarding lightning:

When lightning forms, it can heat the surrounding air anywhere from 18,000 to 60,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That is five times hotter than the surface of our sun!

Rubber tires or shoes do not provide protection from lightning. It is always best to stay inside during a thunderstorm and away from windows, electronics, and plumbing.

Lightning CAN strike the same object more than once

Lightning USUALLY strikes the tallest object, but it can strike anything out in the open. You are never safe to be outside during a thunderstorm.

The odds of getting struck by lightning is far greater than you winning the lottery. The odds of being struck in your lifetime are 1 in 3000.

When thunder roars, go indoors!

© 2017 WMAZ-TV