Weekly I-16, I-75 Interchange Update (10/23)

It's a pretty slow morning for contractors working on the I-16, I-75 interchange. Because their work is weather-dependent, when the rain pours, the crews wait it out. But when the rain stops, you'll see them back on site. Yvonne Thomas has more on this week's interchange update.

When work resumes, Kimberly Larson with the Department of Transportation says contractors are pouring concrete for the triple culvert near the west side of the Walnut Street bridge.

Also, crews will grade the road for temporary pavement on the Hardeman Avenue northbound on ramp and the southbound off ramp.

Here’s how this will affect your commute this week. The inside lane on I-75 southbound is temporarily closed from milepost 165, which is the I-16 split, to milepost 163 or Mercer University Drive. That's during the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Also, there's only lane open on the entrance ramp to I-16 west on Spring Street.

Larson says crews are still working on phases one, two, and three of the mega-project.

