Weekly I-16 / I-75 Interchange Update (7/10)

What we know about the I-15/I-75 Interchange

You've probably noticed GDOT crews working in several construction sites around Macon.

NOW

Crews are reconstructing three areas during phase 1 and 1B of the I-16 and I-75 interchange project.

Watching the construction in Pleasant Hill makes Clifton Taylor III smile.

“I think it's excellent the revitalization that's going on,” said Taylor. “I'm very happy and proud of the progress that's going on...you can see the change.”

For Taylor, seeing crews on the ground makes this transition seem more real.

Construction on Middle Street

The Department of Transportation is clearing this space for new housing, more street lights, and safer places for kids to play.

“It's not going to be quick and that's understandable, but what's coming is so spectacular,” said Taylor.

This week, crews are also working behind the temporary barrier wall on I-16 from mile post 1-1.4.





COMING UP

Kimberly Larson with the Department of Transportation says crews will grade the road, then place a mixture of sand and gravel on the ground before they lay the pavement.

The third construction site near the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is just as busy.

YOUR COMMUTE

Here's what you need to know for your commute this week:

Larson says because the road work on I-16 is happening behind the barrier wall, they don't expect any traffic delays.

Remember, if you live or travel through Pleasant Hill, Middle Street is still closed to drive through traffic.

Another reminder -- if you’re traveling on the interchange, the new speed limit is 55 mph. Be sure to keep an eye out for crews that are working around Macon.