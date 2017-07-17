Weekly I-16 / I-75 Interchange Update (7/17)

What we know about the I-16/I-75 interchange construction

If your route to work or home takes you through the I-16 and I-75 interchange, get ready for some significant changes.

Starting this week, you will see temporary lane closures on I-16 East.

NOW

Construction trucks, warning signs, and a lot of moving parts that. Drivers will notice major changes in two places this week.

Over in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood, crews are working on Middle Street between Second Avenue and Fourth Ave.

GDOT spokesperson Kimberly Larson says crews are putting pipes down for the drainage system in the Jefferson Long Memorial Park and near the entrance of the pool at Booker T. Washington.





Crews are also working on I-16.

Starting Monday, crews are preparing to pave I-16E from milepost 0 to milepost 0.4 -- that's right before the split.

COMING UP

From July 20-21, the left lane of I-16E will be closed while crews lay asphalt at night.

During the day, crews will grade temporary pavement on the eastbound ramp near MLK.

YOUR COMMUTE

If you normally use the Spring Street Entrance and exit on I-16, those ramps will be closed starting on Sunday, July 30.

You can use Exit 2 and the MLK entrance as detours.

Remember, if you live or travel through Pleasant Hill, Middle Street is still closed to drive through traffic.

Another reminder: If you’re traveling on the interchange, the new speed limit is 55 mph. Be sure to keep an eye out for crews that are working around Macon.