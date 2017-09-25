Weekly I-16, I-75 Interchange Update (8/25)

Over the last three months, we've seen lots of change along the I-16, I-75 interchange. The Department of Transportation says contractors are working almost every day on the multi-million-dollar project. But this week, you'll see a lot of crews at night. Yvonne Thomas give you a daytime look at the changes so far and what's to come.

With crumbled concrete and mangled wires, contractors are still hard at work on this $500 million-project. Outside of the interchange itself, the Walnut Street bridge is one of the biggest constructions sites that we see right now. Less than two weeks ago, the bridge was demolished, leaving piles of rubble in its place.

With the left travel lanes torn up, Kimberly Larson the Georgia Department of Transportation says this week, contractors are tearing down the south lane beams on the bridge next.

Larson says the biggest change you'll notice on the interchange this week is the inside lanes of I-75 North and South will be closed from mile marker 163 to 164. That means one less lane in both directions traveling through the interchange. Also, crews are working on I-75 northbound just south of Riverside Drive. That's where crews are setting panels and backfilling the barrier wall.

Most of this work will be completed at night.

In the Pleasant Hill Community, many roads like Middle Street are still blocked off due to construction. Just a few months ago, this entire street was gutted out by contractors, and now at the corner of First and Middle Street, contractors are building a new pedestrian bridge.

Because more crews will be on the road at night, Larson says try to keep an out eye for contractors.

Remember, the speed limit on the interchange is 55 miles per hour.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV