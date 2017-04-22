Wells Fargo helps out Macon's Habitat for Humanity

Construction got the kick start it needed in Lynmore Estates.

More than 40 Wells Fargo employees from across Central Georgia came out to Shi Place in Macon to help further construction of two homes being built by Macon's Habitat for Humanity.

Wells Fargo has partnered with Habitat for the past six years on their grant program and has been the lead donor partner for Habitat.

On Saturday, the bank presented a check of $15,000 to Macon's Habitat for Humanity.

One of the branch managers at Wells Fargo says he loves coming to help every year.

"This time of year is a year we look forward to. It's a chance we can get out and service our community and a chance where we can make a difference and contribute. Most importantly it's a chance where we can change lives,” said Delos Moses.

Development director for Habitat James Mercer says Wells Fargo has contributed nearly $100,000 towards at least six new and rehabilitated homes over the last six years.

