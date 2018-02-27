'We're here to do what we can to help them': Bibb group puts plan together to help homeless

A Bibb County homeless coalition has put together a system to help the area's homeless get back on their feet. This comes after Mayor Robert Reichert had county crews move homeless people from their camps along the Ocmulgee River.

Naomi Ladson from the Salvation Army says she started getting a lot of questions when homeless people were forced to leave the river.

“Several of them did come into the shelter, and others that did not come in reached out to ask us how do they connect to services,” says Ladson.

Ladson says she and others from the county and other organizations began working on a solution to help these people get the help they need. She says they started a streamline resource service.

“They have to come through us. They go through their assessment through us, the prioritization is done and at that point we do a referral out of the agencies. The agencies then in return contact the client,” says Ladson.

It is called the Coordinated Entry System. It is a program Wanzina Jackson says they have been working on for about a year. But when so many homeless people did not have a place to go, she says they sped the process up.

“Regardless of what your situation is, you can be referred to the appropriate agency to provide the service that you need,” says Jackson.

Jackson says it is a way to streamline the process and keep duplication of services from happening.

“Oh, I know where Daybreak is. I’m just going to automatically go to Daybreak, but Daybreak provides day services. If you’re looking for housing the agency, you would be needing to go to is Macon-Bibb EOC,” says Jackson.

Both Jackson and Ladson says it is a way to make the process easier and less traumatic for those who do not have a place to call home.

“It makes a difference for them to know they’re at least safe, and we're here to do what we can to help them,” says Ladson.

If you or someone you know needs this service, you can visit the Salvation Army at 1955 Broadway or call 478-812-8531.

