'We're not going to be right until we know something': Search for missing Gordon woman continues

WILKINSON CO. - Search efforts in Wilkinson County have kicked into high gear for Rhonda Lafaye Wimberly. The 42-year-old has a history of mental illness and went missing from her home early Monday around 4 a.m. according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department.

The family just wants her to return back home, and so does the community. Dozens of four-wheelers, drones, and people have been combing the woods of Wilkinson County trying to find Wimberly since she went missing.

"We have been searching and searching, and it's still no sign of her, but we have not lost hope, we will not lose hope," Kenya Ware said, who is the niece of Wimberly.

Wimberly's niece and other family members all live on the same road. They started searching along with community volunteers and law enforcement as soon as Wimberly went missing.

"Man, they are coming from everywhere, outside of the state and outside of the community, all over the community," Anwar U Ware said, who is the brother in law to Wimberly.

Online, Alicia Floyd has organized a search party on Facebook.

"She is part of the community, and to me, a community is supposed to get together and work together if something happens, and our community is family," Floyd said.

Wimberly's own family fears the worst because of her mental illness and need for daily medication.

"She is a very special person with special needs and she is under heavy Medicare, medical needs," U Ware said.

Her family remains united, and they are making a plea to the public.

"Please, please, just reach out to us and let us know something, because we're not going to be right until we know something," said Veronica Ware, Wimberly's sister.

The family said the search will continue until they find their loved one. If you have any information or clues, you can call the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office at 478-946-2411.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV