Wesleyan College taps Vivia Fowler as next president

Wesleyan College has a new president. Vivia Fowler will take over this summer for the retiring Ruth Knox.

A graduate of Columbia College, she has nearly 30 years of experience at Methodist women's colleges, both as a religious professor and administrator.

Fowler joined Wesleyan in 2007, serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs.





Among her accomplishments, Fowler counts strengthening Wesleyan's ties with a university in China and leading the push to create a nursing program at the college.

"They are working in the field now and we hear wonderful things from people in the medical community," says Fowler. "'We know a Wesleyan nurse when we see her.' And we hear that in the schools. 'We know a Wesleyan teacher when we see her.' And we know that in businesses. 'We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her.' And we're very proud of what we contribute to Middle Georgia, to education, to healthcare, and to the business community."

A Wesleyan tradition is to give each freshman class a mascot. To make Fowler an official "Wesley-anne," current President Ruth Knox decided her successor would be a golden heart.

Fowler takes over as president of Wesleyan College July 1st.

