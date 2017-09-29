Wesleyan student blends Eastern and Western music

A Wesleyan College student is bringing the sounds of China to us right here in central Georgia.

Yin Huang came all the way from Dongguan City, China to study at Wesleyan College and she brought her guzheng with her.

The guzheng is a traditional Chinese instrument with over 2,500 years of history.

Huang has performed on campus and on 100.9 The Creek FM.

For her, it's not just about traditional music. While she can lay down a beautiful rendition of a traditional guzheng song like General's Command, Huang is can also often be found letting it rip with covers of Stevie Ray Vaughan's Pride and Joy.

Huang says blending Eastern and Western music is her way of exposing people to different cultures.

"I think many people prefer their own country's music, so I want to mix my instrument and music from different countries together," says Huang.

Blending the old with the new, Yin hits all the right notes.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV