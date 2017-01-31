A Wesleyan student said someone wrote this outside of her dorm room Monday night.

Students at Wesleyan College in Macon are planning to show their solidarity after a student claimed she was targeted at the school because she's an immigrant.

The student, Riya Adhikari posted on her Facebook page Monday that someone wrote "Go Away Immigrant #Trump" on the dry erase board outside of her dorm room.

13WMAZ called Wesleyan campus police about the alleged incident and have not heard back.

Adhikari lists Nepal as her home country on her Facebook page. In her Facebook post about the alleged incident, she wrote:

I feel powerful tonight. Someone was so threatened by my existence, an immigrant's existence in their hall, that they had to write 'Go Away Immigrant #Trump ' on the white board outside my room. To the scared, ignorant person who wrote it, if you think you broke me, you're wrong. Those words of hate you scribbled on my wall has shown me how much love and support I have. You might think I'm alone, but realize that I have an army with me, you just brought us together.

#StayWoke

A post on Wesleyan's Facebook page on Tuesday made reference to the incident and said students were planning to gather.

The message reads:

A message from our students -

“A Hate Crime is considered an offense to a person or property, intimidating that person because of his or her race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin. Wesleyan College is a Hate Crime free campus. We as a community do not tolerate acts against another human being or property” – Student Handbook

On the evening of January 30, some students were affected by a cowardly act of hatred, where racist slurs and insults where written on the walls and doors of their dorms. We do not know who did this, but we do know this - when one of us is targeted, all of us are targeted. The surge of support from fellow students after the event was overwhelming, and encouraged us to call together an act to demonstrate our solidarity.

As students of Wesleyan, we wish to publicly show that we are a diverse, inclusive community that celebrates our differences, that loves our sisters and brothers unconditionally.

We will be sitting out on the Quad at lunch time to show support for those affected by the hate crimes on campus, for those who are afraid for the well-being of their sisters and brothers.

In a world where hate hides behind cruel words written on walls and doors, we will come together proudly and openly to celebrate our beautifully diverse community. If you have a problem with that, we urge you to come out and see for your own eyes how strong this bond can be.

