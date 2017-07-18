West Bibb Library auctions off its furniture

West Bibb Library is auctioning off furniture July 17-July 19 on Thomaston Road in Georgia.

The West Bibb Library is auctioning off furniture July 17-19.

Bids are accepted until this Wednesday, July 19.

Highest bidders will be notified no later than Friday, July 21.

They are responsible for picking up furniture in current condition at their own expense.

Bids can be submitted one of three ways:

Email bid in a sealed envelope to Jennifer Lautzenheiser at P.O. Box 6334, Macon, 31208

Deliver to Washington Memorial Library on the third floor

Email bid to lautzenheiserj@bibblib.org. Subject Line should state "Library Furniture Bid"

All furniture should be picked up between July 24 and July 27 at 3 p.m. If the furniture is not picked up, it will be removed by Middle Georgia Regional Library without notice.

