West Bibb medical-waste facility on hold

A medical waste disposal company’s proposal for a new west Bibb facility was put on hold Monday.

Medsafe LLC., met with Bibb planning and zoning around 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the construction of a 100-by-100-foot steel medical-waste processing center at 4214 Fulton Mill Road, next to Bibb’s Animal Welfare center.

Mike Ratterree lives off Fulton Mill Road, just down the street where Medsafe wants to build a medical waste processing facility. He's lived there for more than 20 years.

“They thought they could come in and sneak this in and nobody would ever question it,” Ratterree said. “Just say boom it’s going to be here, that’s kind of what they did with the dog pound.”

He believes the new Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter across the street already dropped his property values. Ratterree fears this new waste facility could drop them even lower.

“It’s not an industrial area,” Ratterree said. “We do have a lot of industrial parks in Macon, Georgia Bibb county they need to put them in that.”

The proposed facility plans to grind biohazard waste and sterilize it before sending it to a landfill.

“This would not be a healthy situation to have,” Linda Jones said.

She owns dozens of acres right across the street from the site Medsafe wants to build they the waste processing facility on.

“The thing is you don’t want this in your community to start with,” Jones said. Once it gets here you kind of whoever brings it in has a tendency to keep adding to it and pushing the envelope of what’s acceptable to put over there.”

She and Ratterree plan to keep fighting until that proposal is turned down or they try it on another side of town

Last week, the head of Crawford County’s development authority, Brenda Carroll, wrote to Bibb County asking them to turn down the zoning application.

She questioned whether officials had the expertise to run the project. She also said it would increase traffic in the area and that a traffic study would need to be completed.

The company asked that their request be deferred to a meeting on April 10.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV