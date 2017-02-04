West Macon fatal shooting victim shot twice in the face

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) The victim has been identified as Oscar Freeman Jr. and the suspect's name is Robert Cummings, according to Sgt. Howard. She also says the victim was shot twice in the face.

Below is a photo of Cumming:

A man is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones and Sgt. Linda Howard.

She says the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a home in the 200-block of Pansy Ave.

Two cousins got into an argument, and one got a gun out of his car and shot the other.

She says the suspect ran away from the scene. The names of the two men have not been released at this time.

This is the Bibb County’s second homicide of 2017.

