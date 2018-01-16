What are the homeless doing during the cold weather?

Twiggs use to live along the ocmulugee river

MACON - Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, and we caught up with one homeless man who used to live along the Ocmulgee River. Mark Twiggs spoke about his life since being forcibly removed from the river.

Twiggs is still in good spirits despite being removed from his original home along the Ocmulgee River. He said, "I try to make the best of everything every day that I can."

He has been homeless for the past three years. Twiggs said, "Well, really, it's been three years and a month. I admit 100 percent I put myself in this position." He said when he lived along the river, he never bothered anyone.

"But there was no trash along my tent. Everything was nice, peaceful, and quiet. I'm not going to blame anybody, but other people had problems," said Twiggs about his living conditions on the Ocmulgee River.

And though Twiggs is homeless, he spends his free time volunteering at Macon's Daybreak Shelter. Director Sister Theresa Sullivan said 200 people spend the night on the streets of Macon.

"For some of them, we have been able to find housing for them, but they continue our resources here on a daily basis to keep their clothes clean, take showers, and for our case management," speaking about the services that Daybreak offers.

"Most of the time, it's the showers table and going to help people take showers and stuff, and you here in the morning," Twiggs said about the job he performs with the showers.

Daybreak is open Monday - Thursday for homeless community and the Salvation Army is open every evening at 4:30 p.m. for overnight accommodations.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV