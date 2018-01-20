The U.S. federal government shutdown began Saturday morning as Congress failed to reach any sort of agreement on another continuing resolution to fund the government.

Employees at Robins Air Force Base will have to keep a close eye on this as it develops.

According to Roland Leach with Robins Air Force media relations, if the shutdown continues through Monday:

Employees would be expected to report on Monday to fill out paperwork and clear up any pressing issues before being furloughed

Essential operations to “safety, protection of human life and protection of national security can continue”

Furloughed employees will be unpaid for duration of shutdown

Active Duty military would keep normal status but be unpaid for duration of shutdown

© 2018 WMAZ-TV