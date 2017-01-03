What to look for in a gym membership in 2017

With a new year comes new resolutions. For some people, that means joining a gym, but people could be agreeing to more than just a new workout routine.

John Stett says he learned the hard way to think twice before signing up for a gym membership.

“Everybody come to work out and doors were locked up,” says Stett. Stett says he had already spent $200 on a yearlong contract when his gym closed unexpectedly.

“Never got any of it back,” says Stett. He says he is ready to join a gym again, but not before he is clear on what he is signing up for.

“I’ll try to investigate the gym I’m going to join a little bit better, try to talk to people who go there. See if they have any troubles,” says Stett.

Jason Blankenship of the Central Georgia Better Business Bureau says almost half of those people will come across problems in their contract like Stett.

“15,000 members throughout the state will join a gym throughout the next month,” says Blankenship. He says 6,000 people will come across those problems within four months.

“Number one, what is in the contract? Read the fine print. Don’t be duped by introductory offers,” says Blankenship. He says along with looking at the written agreement, it is also important to take a look at what you are agreeing to.

“Take a tour of the facility. Is this the right facility for you?” says Blankenship.

Emily Crawford, from Forsyth’s FitCo Gym, says she always gives people a tour before they sign their contracts.

“Just walk around and see how the members look maybe talk to some of the members,” says Crawford.

A process Stett says could have prevented him from losing money.

“If I had done a little more research, I could've shied away from the old gym,” says Stett.

Blankenship says if a gym offers a free pass, that is a good way to get an idea about what you are agreeing to.

