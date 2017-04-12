What was that light streaking across the night sky?

Meteor falls. AP file photo. (Photo: AP)

What was the strange light that you saw in the skies across the Southeast on Wednesday night?

The American Meteor Society has an explanation for you.

They believe what you saw was a fireball. It happened at 8:44 p.m.

That's essentially a "very bright meteor," according to the AMS. The balls of light can leave a trail of light or smoke behind them. They can also be different colors, depending on what the meteor is made of. Most of the spotters who reported this event say they saw a white light.

Several thousands of these events happen every day within the Earth's atmosphere, however most occur over oceans or during daylight, when they are not visible.

Spotters have filed about 140 reports from Gaithersburg, Maryland to Crystal River, Florida, spanning about 850 miles up the East Coast.

