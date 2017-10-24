WMAZ
What we know about the killing of Veronique Reaves, what authorities aren't telling us

Baldwin County murder: What we know

WMAZ 11:41 AM. EDT October 24, 2017

GBI and Baldwin County sheriff's investigators were back out on Highway 212 near Milledgeville early Tuesday, five days after a woman was killed there.

Veronique Reaves, 36, was driving on the road late Thursday when she called 911 saying that a vehicle was following her and shooting at her car.


When authorities found her, she was in her car on the Highway just north of Lowe Road. She had been shot. A bullet penetrated her vehicle, went through her seat hitting her in the back, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

Massee said Reaves gave a description of the vehicle, but he declined to say what she described.

Reaves was a teacher at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville. She also cut hair at a local barbershop she owned with her husband.

Massee declined to say if they have any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Reaves was recently married and has a young child. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's office at 478-445-4891.


 

