What we know about the killing of Veronique Reaves, what authorities aren't telling us

GBI and Baldwin County sheriff's investigators were back out on Highway 212 near Milledgeville early Tuesday, five days after a woman was killed there.
Veronique Reaves, 36, was driving on the road late Thursday when she called 911 saying that a vehicle was following her and shooting at her car.
When authorities found her, she was in her car on the Highway just north of Lowe Road. She had been shot. A bullet penetrated her vehicle, went through her seat hitting her in the back, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.
Massee said Reaves gave a description of the vehicle, but he declined to say what she described.
Reaves was a teacher at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville. She also cut hair at a local barbershop she owned with her husband.
Massee declined to say if they have any suspects or persons of interest in the case.
Reaves was recently married and has a young child.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's office at 478-445-4891.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs